Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in September

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 200.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 82.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 681,240 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 161.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 418.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

