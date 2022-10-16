Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,685.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile



Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

