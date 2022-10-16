CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.58. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

