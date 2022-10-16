D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.50. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QBTS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

