Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($41.84) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of BN stock opened at €47.98 ($48.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.78. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

