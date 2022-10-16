Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $50.64

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.64, but opened at $52.71. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 6,216 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

