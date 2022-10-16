Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 323,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 78.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,880 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $481.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also

