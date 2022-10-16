David McNeilly Buys 100,000 Shares of Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR) Stock

Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR – Get Rating) insider David McNeilly acquired 100,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,629.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

