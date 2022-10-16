Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 1,754,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,165.9 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

