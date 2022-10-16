Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 127,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 249,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.