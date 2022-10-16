Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

