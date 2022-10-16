Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.