Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 3.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 49,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,716,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 333,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
