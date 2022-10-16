Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 19,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,552,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.