Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 19,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,552,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 239.22%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

