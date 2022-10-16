DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,686.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 473,670 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

