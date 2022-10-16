Derbend Asset Management Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 120,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 222,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.9% during the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 41,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

