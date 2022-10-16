Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Hold

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.
About flatexDEGIRO
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on flatexDEGIRO (FNNTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.