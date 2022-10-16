Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Hold

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of flatexDEGIRO stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

