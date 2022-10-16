Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Sell

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $13.08 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after acquiring an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

