Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $239.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ROK opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $102,067,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.