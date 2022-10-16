Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO) Insider Acquires A$29,000.00 in Stock

Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO – Get Rating) insider Paul Lloyd purchased 500,000 shares of Diablo Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).

Diablo Resources Stock Performance

Diablo Resources Company Profile

Diablo Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Devils Canyon Project comprising 90 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6.56 square kilometers located on the Carlin trend in Nevada; the Western Desert Project, which comprises 258 claims and a state lease covering an area of approximately 25 square kilometers located in north of Wendover, Utah; and the Lone Pine Project that comprises 2 patented mining claims located west of Salmon, Idaho, as well as 268 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 21.85 square kilometers.

