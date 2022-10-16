Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DGII opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
