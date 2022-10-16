Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 57.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Digi International by 104.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

