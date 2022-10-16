Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $145.06

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.06, but opened at $141.70. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $145.82, with a volume of 1,563 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

