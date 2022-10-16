Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 3.6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $61.92. 23,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,938,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.