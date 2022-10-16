Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $40.28

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $39.40. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 59,602 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 238.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.