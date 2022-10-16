Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 104.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

