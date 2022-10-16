Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Up 3.4%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.83. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $863.63 million, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

