DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.70.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $43.06 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

