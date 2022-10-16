Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $121,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

