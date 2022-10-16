DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 5.6 %

DKNG stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 679,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in DraftKings by 3,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.