Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.03.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
