DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,849 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

