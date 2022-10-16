Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 587 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 467,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

