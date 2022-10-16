Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 763.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $223.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

