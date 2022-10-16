Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 3.0 %

NI opened at $24.49 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.