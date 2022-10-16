Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

