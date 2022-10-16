Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.98 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

