Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.