Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

