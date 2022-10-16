Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $28,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,116,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.72. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.76 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

