Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $34,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 145,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

