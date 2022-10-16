Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $42,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

