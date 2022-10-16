Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.