Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $53,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 177.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.
Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.