Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $56,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 14.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.