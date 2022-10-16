Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $251,003,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

