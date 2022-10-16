Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $67,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

