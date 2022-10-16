Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $67,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 707 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

