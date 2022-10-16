Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $71,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

MLM stock opened at $298.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

