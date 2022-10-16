Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $75,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

