Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $75,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 116,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.